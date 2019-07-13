Analysts Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT at $44.88

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,475,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,581,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,328,000 after acquiring an additional 410,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,664,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,102,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $52.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.86 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.