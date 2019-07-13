Analysts Set LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target at $91.00

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.52. 75,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $86.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

