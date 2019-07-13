Analysts Set Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Target Price at $34.96

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,152. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $34.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Faricy bought 35,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,862.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,885,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,368 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 60,328 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

