Analysts Set CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target at $20.91

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.82. 448,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,319. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $535.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.64.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.22. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 111.27% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. The company had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 97,215 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 611,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 79.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 735,320 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 490,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.