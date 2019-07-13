Analysts Set Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Target Price at $84.00

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 6,176 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $499,144.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,938.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.42. 135,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,693. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

