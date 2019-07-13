Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria purchased 7,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco purchased 15,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,300 in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 487.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 492,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 408,533 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,302,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,709,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 28,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

