American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American National BankShares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. American National BankShares has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American National BankShares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American National BankShares by 509.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in American National BankShares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in American National BankShares by 22.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in American National BankShares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

