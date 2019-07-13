American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.93.

AEP opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.12. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $68.13 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.16.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total value of $156,646.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $947,250.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,145. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16,538.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 979,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,819,000 after acquiring an additional 973,948 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,269,000 after acquiring an additional 757,505 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 533,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,075,000 after acquiring an additional 481,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,292,000 after acquiring an additional 438,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

