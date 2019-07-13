AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $379.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.73. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $316.00 and a 52 week high of $403.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $725.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.23 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,718,000 after acquiring an additional 114,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 442,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in AMERCO by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,313,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

