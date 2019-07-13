Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.83 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $577,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $220,150.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,028 shares of company stock worth $5,210,707. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,465,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,357,000 after buying an additional 81,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amedisys by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 319,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

