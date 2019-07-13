Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altaba currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.50.
NASDAQ:AABA opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. Altaba has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $79.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.10.
Altaba Company Profile
Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.
