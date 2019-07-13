Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altaba currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Altaba alerts:

NASDAQ:AABA opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. Altaba has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $79.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AABA. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altaba during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altaba during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altaba by 76.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Altaba during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altaba during the first quarter worth $63,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.