Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €200.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Independent Research set a €161.00 ($187.21) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €0.00 ($0.00) price objective on shares of KWS Saat and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €220.95 ($256.92).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €216.15 ($251.34) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €208.80.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

