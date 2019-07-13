ALIS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $582.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One ALIS token can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and IDEX. In the last seven days, ALIS has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. ALIS has a market cap of $1.55 million and $582.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALIS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00275668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.76 or 0.01351647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00028162 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00124550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.