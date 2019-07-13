Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush set a $69.00 target price on Albireo Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of ALBO opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,900.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

