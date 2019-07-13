Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Sells $39,410.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $39,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Denbaars also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $46,060.00.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,879.43% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 150,410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 36,801 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.