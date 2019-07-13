Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.65 ($151.92).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €127.68 ($148.47) on Wednesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €121.71.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.