Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Aimia from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th.

TSE AIM traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$3.83. The company had a trading volume of 501,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $447.38 million and a PE ratio of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.89. Aimia has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$4.60.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aimia will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

