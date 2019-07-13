Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.61 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.11.

AMG stock opened at $89.76 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $163.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.01). Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider Jay C. Horgen purchased 11,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,961.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $5,012,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.