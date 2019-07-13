Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. develops, offers and implements environmental technologies, equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations. It operates in three principal business segments: Refined Coal, Emissions Control and CO2 capture. The company also offers dry sorbent injection systems to control SO2 and acid gases. It operates primarily in the United States along with its subsidiaries. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. formerly known as ADA-ES, Inc., is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 107.16%. The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

