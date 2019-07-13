Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Director Sells $307,544.45 in Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AYI opened at $130.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,635,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 119,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $506,914,000 after acquiring an additional 66,251 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 329,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 50,889 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC raised Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

