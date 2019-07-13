$80.08 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post $80.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.58 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $76.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $345.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.79 million to $346.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $364.48 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $372.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.37 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.17% and a negative net margin of 67.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNCR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

SNCR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 303,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,803. The firm has a market cap of $347.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 20,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $165,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,694,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,951,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

