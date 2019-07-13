$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report $5.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the lowest is $4.96 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $19.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.55 billion to $19.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Altria Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.50. 6,102,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

