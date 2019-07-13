$233.10 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to post sales of $233.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.90 million. CONMED reported sales of $212.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $945.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $944.19 million to $946.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. CONMED had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $218.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CNMD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.06. 154,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,937. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $744,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $594,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,348.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,907 shares of company stock worth $1,807,208 over the last ninety days. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,271,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,240,000 after buying an additional 237,898 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,433,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CONMED by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 807,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,819,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 142.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 322,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $33,144,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

