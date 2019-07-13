$155.74 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to post sales of $155.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.50 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $157.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $617.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.96 million to $618.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $651.19 million, with estimates ranging from $643.68 million to $657.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.84 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $25,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry purchased 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $100,952.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,548.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 761,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 609,429 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $4,462,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $3,674,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 60.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 217,871 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 166,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $235.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.