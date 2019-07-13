$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 12.56%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Buckingham Research set a $77.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. 1,275,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,021. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70.

In related news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $369,694.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,287.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.