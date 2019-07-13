-$0.04 EPS Expected for HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

HEXO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 5,814,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,660. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84. HEXO has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth about $73,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.