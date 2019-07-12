Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.36. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,314,922 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38.
Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
