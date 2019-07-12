Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.36. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,314,922 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zion Oil & Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Zion Oil & Gas worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.