Zacks: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. PaySign’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.88 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PaySign an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 3,630,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07. PaySign has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.29 million, a P/E ratio of 178.78 and a beta of 0.74.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. PaySign had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 66.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PaySign stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PaySign as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

