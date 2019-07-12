Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CENTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $24.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.03. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $673.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.58 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,880,000 after buying an additional 93,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

