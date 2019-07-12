Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUG opened at $1.65 on Monday. Auryn Resources has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Auryn Resources stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 3.82% of Auryn Resources worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

