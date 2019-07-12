Zacks Investment Research Lowers Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. Astronics has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Astronics had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Astronics’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $369,130 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after purchasing an additional 425,325 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 7.7% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,601,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after acquiring an additional 115,105 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 635,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 81,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 228,363 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

