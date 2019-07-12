Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the largest providers of senior living services in the United States. The Company currently owns interests in and/or operates 33 communities in 17 states with a capacity of approximately 5,000 residents, including 17 communities in which it owns interests, 15 communities that it manages for third parties. The Company also operates one home health care agency. “

NYSE:CSU traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 54,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,043. The firm has a market cap of $159.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.14 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Senior Living news, Director Steven T. Plochocki purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,285.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gloria Holland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,365,518 shares of company stock worth $6,563,246 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,137,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

