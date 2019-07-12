Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Sothebys (NYSE:BID) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sothebys’ earnings. Sothebys posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sothebys will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sothebys.

Get Sothebys alerts:

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BID. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sothebys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Sothebys in the second quarter valued at $872,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Sothebys by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sothebys by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Sothebys by 17.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period.

Shares of BID traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. 810,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65. Sothebys has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sothebys (BID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.