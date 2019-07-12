Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) will post $172.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Akorn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.70 million to $176.55 million. Akorn reported sales of $190.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akorn will report full year sales of $692.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.50 million to $700.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $709.11 million, with estimates ranging from $679.17 million to $732.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akorn.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 67.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. Akorn’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

In other news, Director Alan D. Weinstein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Meyer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,800. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 4.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Akorn by 197.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akorn by 85.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 394,462 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akorn in the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 67.1% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 842,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 338,061 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKRX traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.45. 1,138,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,744. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Akorn has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $610.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

