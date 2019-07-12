Zacks: Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report $6.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.31 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $23.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.16 billion to $24.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.66 billion to $23.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Loop Capital cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Longbow Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

In other news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $355,196.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,829.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,027.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,047.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock worth $1,554,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. 1,061,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,870. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.