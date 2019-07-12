Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to post sales of $340.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $344.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $303.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,128,812 shares in the company, valued at $166,315,093.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,405.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 353.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,255.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 840.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 1,056,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,344. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.