Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will announce $743.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $754.40 million and the lowest is $726.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $704.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.66 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 72.88%. Allegion’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.44. 427,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42. Allegion has a 12 month low of $74.83 and a 12 month high of $111.99.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Wood sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $531,253.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,687.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $649,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,869.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,611 shares of company stock worth $1,498,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Allegion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Allegion by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

