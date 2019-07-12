Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $150.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.41 million and the lowest is $150.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $139.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $620.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $611.39 million to $639.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $735.60 million, with estimates ranging from $705.68 million to $759.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $148.13.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $281,640.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,298,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $1,008,868.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 317,813 shares in the company, valued at $49,365,893.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,862 shares of company stock worth $20,798,380. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,193,000 after buying an additional 69,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,298,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,919,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.32. The stock had a trading volume of 196,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,520. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.68. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $101.99 and a 1 year high of $161.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

