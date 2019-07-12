Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.89. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 1,524 shares.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 63,079 shares during the quarter. Xtant Medical accounts for approximately 0.8% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned approximately 6.05% of Xtant Medical worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

