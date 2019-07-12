XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
XELB opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. XCel Brands has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in XCel Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XCel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in XCel Brands by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W bought a new position in XCel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About XCel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.
