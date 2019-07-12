XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

XELB opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. XCel Brands has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.30.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that XCel Brands will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in XCel Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XCel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in XCel Brands by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W bought a new position in XCel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

