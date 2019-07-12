X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Stock Price Down 0%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $21.80, approximately 142 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.1982 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.