WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.81

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and traded as high as $40.64. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $40.62, with a volume of 2,397 shares.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.81.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.86 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 22.95%. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $4,114,429.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 75,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $3,247,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,808 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,646 shares of company stock worth $10,792,140 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,497,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,399,000 after buying an additional 1,200,476 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,013,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,057,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,822,000 after buying an additional 290,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 274,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $9,674,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

