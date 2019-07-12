Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
WKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of to an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,044.38 ($13.65).
Shares of WKP opened at GBX 889.50 ($11.62) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 880.13. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,133 ($14.80).
In other Workspace Group news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
