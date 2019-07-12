Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of to an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,044.38 ($13.65).

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 889.50 ($11.62) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 880.13. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,133 ($14.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

