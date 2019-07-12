WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.49, 101 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 87,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EES. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,498,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

