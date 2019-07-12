WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.81 and last traded at $57.82, approximately 2,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DNL)

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

