WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund (BATS:DYLS) Trading Up 0.7%

WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund (BATS:DYLS)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.58, approximately 40,966 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.