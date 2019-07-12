WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) were up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.78, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.19% of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

