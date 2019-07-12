Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Insider Sells $82,382.52 in Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $82,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of WVE opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $56.00.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 971.48% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
