Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $338.00. Water Intelligence shares last traded at $338.00, with a volume of 28 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 million and a PE ratio of 38.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 343.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc, formerly Qonnectis plc, provides leak detection and remediation services. The Company offers a range of solutions (including products) for residential, commercial and municipal customers. The Company’s segments include Royalties from franchisees, Corporate-operated Stores and Other activities, including product and equipment sales.

