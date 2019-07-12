W Allen Doane, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Stock

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ALEX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 181,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $2,855,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

